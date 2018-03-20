Girl’s ultimate revenge after shocking texts

One woman's text exchange with an old school friend has gone viral, after he decided to get a bit inappropriate... and she refused to stand for it.
Sharing her texts to Imgur, the exchange sees the girl surprised to hear from an old classmate.
The guy then reveals the reason for getting in touch: he's always had a crush on her.
Flattered, but not in the right headspace for a relationship, the girl politely rejects his advances.
It takes a little while for it to sink it, but the guy finally realises his advances have been rebuffed.
And then BAM. He hits back the only way he knows how: with an unsolicited dick pic.
Lucky for us (and the rest of the internet) the girl refuses to take it, and calls the guy out on his outrageously inappropriate behaviour.
Then she does something truly amazing, something aimed at teaching this guy a lesson - she dobs him into his grandma (who it turns out her mum sees in church regularly).
The story doesn't end there, with the grandma soon responding... and putting some of the blame back on the girl and saying she could have handled the situation better.
However granny does redeem herself, outing her grandson as a bit of a liar and apologising for his behaviour.
Revenge successful, the girl really hits home how unacceptable the grandson's behaviour is.
Despite grandma's claim that 'boys will be boys', here's hoping she gives him a good talking to.
