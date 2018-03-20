News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Girl’s ultimate revenge after shocking texts

Imgur texts

You may also like these galleries

Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins
Sarah Jessica Parker brings back 80s bangs

Leighton Meester rocks bombshell blonde lob
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise star Florence shows Jake what he's missing

1/12 Girl’s ultimate revenge after shocking texts

One woman's text exchange with an old school friend has gone viral, after he decided to get a bit inappropriate... and she refused to stand for it.

Getty

2/12 Girl’s ultimate revenge after shocking texts

Sharing her texts to Imgur, the exchange sees the girl surprised to hear from an old classmate.

Imgur

3/12 Girl’s ultimate revenge after shocking texts

The guy then reveals the reason for getting in touch: he's always had a crush on her.

Imgur

4/12 Girl’s ultimate revenge after shocking texts

Flattered, but not in the right headspace for a relationship, the girl politely rejects his advances.

Imgur

5/12 Girl’s ultimate revenge after shocking texts

It takes a little while for it to sink it, but the guy finally realises his advances have been rebuffed.

Imgur

6/12 Girl’s ultimate revenge after shocking texts

And then BAM. He hits back the only way he knows how: with an unsolicited dick pic.

Imgur

7/12 Girl’s ultimate revenge after shocking texts

Lucky for us (and the rest of the internet) the girl refuses to take it, and calls the guy out on his outrageously inappropriate behaviour.

Imgur

8/12 Girl’s ultimate revenge after shocking texts

Then she does something truly amazing, something aimed at teaching this guy a lesson - she dobs him into his grandma (who it turns out her mum sees in church regularly).

Imgur

9/12 Girl’s ultimate revenge after shocking texts

The story doesn't end there, with the grandma soon responding... and putting some of the blame back on the girl and saying she could have handled the situation better.

Imgur

10/12 Girl’s ultimate revenge after shocking texts

However granny does redeem herself, outing her grandson as a bit of a liar and apologising for his behaviour.

Imgur

11/12 Girl’s ultimate revenge after shocking texts

Revenge successful, the girl really hits home how unacceptable the grandson's behaviour is.

Imgur

12/12 Girl’s ultimate revenge after shocking texts

Despite grandma's claim that 'boys will be boys', here's hoping she gives him a good talking to.

Imgur

More Galleries

Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special

Last minute buys to make your Easter egg-stra special
Body positive bloggers get real about Instagram vs reality

Bloggers reveal how to get that 'Instagram booty'
Millions of chillis create a red sea

Millions of chillis create a red sea
Iconic royal weddings from around the world

Iconic royal weddings from around the world