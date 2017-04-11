News

Bloodied Passenger Dragged Off Overbooked United Flight at Chicago O'Hare

A passenger was dragged from an overbooked United Airlines flight in Chicago on Sunday evening, April 9, when he refused to give up his seat, reports said. He made his way back onto the plane with his face covered in blood.A United representative confirmed that a person was removed from Flight 3411 to Louisville, Kentucky, saying it was overbooked.
United tweeted a comment from CEO Oscar Munoz apologizing and saying the company was “reaching out to this passenger to talk directly to him and further address and resolve this situation.”
Passenger Doyle Davis, who filmed this video, told Storyful “The airline personnel were completely to blame for this situation and the police did their best to control it. The police did the right thing, I cannot stress that enough” Credit: Doyle Davis via Storyful

