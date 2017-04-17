PureWow Presents_ How to Find the Perfect Nude Lipstick Shade

You’re beautiful just the way you are. But sometimes you want to give that natural beauty a little extra boost. Nude lipstick can be a tricky business, so we’ve got a little secret that will make finding the perfect shade easy as can be. The trick: Always go a touch darker and warmer than the natural color of your lips. Don’t believe us? Watch Jenny, Angela and Kelley try out the various shades in Bite Beauty’s Edgy Neutrals Amuse Bouche collection—the good, the bad and the absolutely perfect.