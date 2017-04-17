PureWow Presents_ This DIY Valentine's Surprise is Chock-Full of Fun Little Gifts

Ask any kid: Getting ten gifts is way more fun than getting only one (unless it's a trip to Disney World). These Valentine’s Day surprise balls are stuffed with fun little presents that will make anyone’s heart feel warm and fuzzy. Watch to learn how to make one yourself. Step 1: Gather some little presents like chocolate hearts, sheets of stickers and tiny toys, and a roll of crepe paper streamers. Step 2: Start with the biggest gift and begin wrapping it in the streamer, rotating as you go. Step 3: After a few layers of paper, add another gift to the ball. Keep wrapping, smoothing, rounding and adding more trinkets as you go. Step 4: Once you’ve stuffed the ball with more gifts than you can remember, tear off the end of the streamer and seal it with a kiss (or an X made with pretty decorative tape) to keep it all together.