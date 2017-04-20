PureWow Presents_ A Recipe for The Perfect French 75 Cocktail

The weather is finally warming up, and we’re all itching for a vacation. Even though we know the odds of taking a last-minute weekend trip to Paris are slim, we can still pretend we’re sitting on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées by mixing up a batch of refreshing French 75 cocktails. Watch as bartender David from The Bennett mixes up the perfect weekend drink for daydreaming. Step 1: Combine the lemon juice, simple syrup and gin in your cocktail shaker. Give them a good, hard shake to mix everything together. Step 2: Add the Champagne to the cocktail shaker, then pour the drink into your chilled flute. Step 3: Add a lemon peel twist for garnish. Oh mon Dieu, isn’t that delicious?