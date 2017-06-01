News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Australia's Chief Scientist and Science Minister Face Off Against Climate Doubter in Parliament

Australia’s Chief Scientist and Science Minister faced off against a far-right Senator on June 1 who suggested in a Senate hearing that NASA’s Goddard Institute had manipulated climate science data to further a presumed agenda.It was the second barrage of questions from One Nation’s Malcolm Roberts, who earlier attempted to challenge climate change data using a hoax penis article. While inquiring about how global temperatures were measured, Roberts told Chief Scientist Alan Finkel that he believed NASA’s Goddard Institute had “massaged” the numbers to give the impression of rising ground temperatures.The Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science Arthus Sinodinos interjected and refused to allow Finkel to answer any more questions until Roberts clarified his line of questioning.“That is a very serious allegation against a group of people who helped propel us to the moon,” Sinodinos said to Roberts. “You’re alleging that we’re dealing with a group [who are] essentially dishonest and fraudsters, is that right?”“Yes,” Roberts said, adding he was referring to a small group within NASA and not the entire organisation. "And those people have been shown to have manipulated the data unscientifically and I would be happy to go through that discussion with you.“Have you raised this issue with the US Administration?” Sinodinos asked Roberts. “With the FBI, with any group within the American administration that can take action against these fraudsters?”Roberts said he had written to members of the Trump administration, with whom One Nation has connections, and insinuated he was partly responsible for the crackdown on the Goddard Institute.“Are you alleging there is some global conspiracy of like-minded scientists who are perverting instruments like the UN, the US Administration, the Australian government – ah, for what purpose?” Sinodinos asked.Senator Ian MacDonald interjected, saying it was not for the Science Minister to question the motives behind Roberts’ questions.

Latest

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has gone into labour
0:51

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has gone into labour
All the times Meghan has broken royal protocol
2:24

All the times Meghan has broken royal protocol
Drone footage shows ice breakup in Maine's Aroostook river
1:34

Drone footage shows ice breakup in Maine's Aroostook river
Ed Sheeran and Missy Higgins perform 'Perfect' at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.
1:56

Ed Sheeran and Missy Higgins perform 'Perfect' at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.
Spring Has Sprung With Adorable Goat Kids
2:03

Spring Has Sprung With Adorable Goat Kids
Stray Geese Get Police Escort Across Bay Bridge
0:34

Stray Geese Get Police Escort Across Bay Bridge
Young Music Producer Creates Remix of 'How to Eat Your Greens'
0:35

Young Music Producer Creates Remix of 'How to Eat Your Greens'
Eden gets friend-zoned by Elora on Bachelor In Paradise
1:04

Eden gets friend-zoned by Elora on Bachelor In Paradise

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla
0:44

TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla