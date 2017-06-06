MP Barnaby Joyce Is Pretty Upset About Carp, Wants to Kill Them Using Herpes Virus

Holding aloft a huge fish that he claimed was “electrocuted”, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce took to Facebook on June 6 to talk about carp.Joyce said the carp “just wreck” Murray cod and yellow belly found in Australian waterways and introduced a man known as the “carpinator”, a researcher who will oversee a program to decrease the amount of carp.The CSIRO, working with the Australian Government, have planned to introduce a carp-specific herpes strain for a cull of the species.