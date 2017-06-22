Orca Pod Surprises Washington Paddle-boarders

A paddle-boarder let out a scream of delight after encountering an orca pod near Deception Pass Bridge in Oak Harbor, Washington, on June 21. Local media said that at least two groups of orcas had arrived in the Puget Sound area for spring.Jennifer Bull, who took this video, wrote that it was the “Best day ever” and that “the pod of Orcas was chasing a group of seals into Lotttie Bay when they came upon us in shallow water.” Credit: Jennifer Bull via Storyful