After creating an electric current using electrodes in a potato, Marek decided to test the boundaries of science and created Pontus: the self driving potato.Marek believes potatoes deserve to roam around freely and see the world – hence this innovative creation. Using a second motor and with the addition of a control board to the design, Marek enabled the potato to chose the direction of movement it desired. Pontus the potato enjoyed sitting in the sun like a cat and so Markus soon adopted the mobile potato as a house pet. Credit: Marek Baczynski via Storyful