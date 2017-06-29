News

Guitarist Plays National Anthem Across America

Concert guitarist Keegan McClellan drove a film crew across America’s most beautiful outdoor locations over three weeks in May 2017, to film him playing the national anthem on his guitar.His reason for the project came from wanting to speak to the people of America in a positive and uplifting way, counteracting some of the negative and clashing ideals about what is best for his country’s future and other issues.The vast landscapes and melodic riffs will give you chills! Credit: Keegan McClellan via Storyful

