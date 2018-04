Cool Dad, David Freiheit, decided to create a video highlighting the design flaw of the BabyBjorn and offer an alternative solution.He realized that when his baby was placed in the carrier, facing outwards, it would start to kick him in the groin, hence, he invented “The Basket Belt”. By attaching a back board underneath the carrier, complete with basketball hoop, he was able to shield the area.Problem solved! Credit: Viva Frei via Storyful