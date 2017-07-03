Virtual Reality Can Sometimes Be Too Real

Virtual reality is a crazy concept. It allows us to experience a whole new world. It’s exciting, and can even be… quite frightening.Popularised by the advent of the Oculus Rift DK2, virtual reality was used by developers as a means of creating more interactive games. As a result, most smartphones have taken to the phenomenon, adopting headwear for users and expanding the limits of how smartphones can be used in the 21st Century. That being said, these new technologies are possibly a bit too overwhelming for some… Credit: Various via Storyful