Steve Mould is the sort of scientist who knows how to make learning fun. In this video, he’s showing off some of the interesting properties of lycopodium powder, also known as dragon’s breath.The powder forms a coat on the top layer of water and prevents bodies from coming into contact with the fluid. It is also highly flammable. All of this is possible because the powder repels water. You learn something new everyday! Credit: Steve Mould via Storyful