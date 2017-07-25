News

Upside Down Bats Feast on Sweet Corn on the Cob

A pair of bats munched on some sweet corn with great gusto, in footage shared by their carer in Rochedale South on Monday, July 24.“Although not a food they would ever find in the wild, batties take to it like a duck to water and as you can see in the video, possession is nine tenths of the law,” Denise Wade, who runs the animal shelter, told Storyful. “I guess when you think about it, cooked corn is similar in texture to many native fruits and the sweet juice is something that no self respecting flying-fox could ever pass up.” Credit: Batzilla the Bat via Storyful

