Wombat is Super Efficient at Getting His Morning Exercise Done

George the wombat may look a little hefty, but he sure can move.His energy is infectious in the early morning and we could all take a leaf out of his book!George picks up great speed while racing around the Sleepy Burrows sanctuary in this video, much to the amusement of his human mother, carer Donna Stepan.George wanted to check out the rosellas too, before stopping for a quick scratch, and getting back into the sprint. Credit: Sleepy Burrows Wombat Sanctuary via Storyful

