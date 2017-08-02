Seal Snaps at Ranger Trying to Wrangle It Back Into the Ocean

A seal who wandered into a South Australian seaside suburb was not in the best of moods when a community ranger tried to direct the massive mammal back into the water on August 1.The Border Watch reported the community was at a “standstill” after the seal was found at Port MacDonnell resident’s doorstep from the night before. A video captured by the owners of a cafe show ranger Dale Millar using a prong to lead it back into the ocean.The Advertiser reported about 40 people, from a town of 600, gathered to watch Millar try and coach the confused animal back into water.The seal snaps at Millar several times and tries to lunge at him, with Millar at one point even losing grip of his stick. Despite some initial resistance, the mammal eventually returned home. Credit: Periwinkles Cafe Port MacDonnell via Storyful