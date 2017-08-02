News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Seal Snaps at Ranger Trying to Wrangle It Back Into the Ocean

A seal who wandered into a South Australian seaside suburb was not in the best of moods when a community ranger tried to direct the massive mammal back into the water on August 1.The Border Watch reported the community was at a “standstill” after the seal was found at Port MacDonnell resident’s doorstep from the night before. A video captured by the owners of a cafe show ranger Dale Millar using a prong to lead it back into the ocean.The Advertiser reported about 40 people, from a town of 600, gathered to watch Millar try and coach the confused animal back into water.The seal snaps at Millar several times and tries to lunge at him, with Millar at one point even losing grip of his stick. Despite some initial resistance, the mammal eventually returned home. Credit: Periwinkles Cafe Port MacDonnell via Storyful

Latest

Tziporah claims she's going to be banned from Instagram
0:57

Tziporah claims she's going to be banned from Instagram
Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
1:00

Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
Guy Attacked by Shark While Spearfishing
5:22

Guy Attacked by Shark While Spearfishing
Runaway Snowmobile
0:55

Runaway Snowmobile
Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
This cannoli is as big as your head
1:24

This cannoli is as big as your head
Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
1:55

Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
1:01

Thousands of birds mysteriously gather at busy intersection
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl