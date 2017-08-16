Smartphone Defies all Odds and Survives 1,000ft Fall

When Blake’s phone fell from this plane, roughly one thousand feet over Bowling Green, Kentucky, he was sure he’d never see it again.Filming from inside the plane, Blake lost his phone as turbulence hit and wind sucked the device out of the aircraft, before tumbling to the ground at considerable speed. The smartphone somehow survived the impact, with the entire fall being recorded, before it eventually settled in a friendly family’s yard. Incredible. Credit: Robert Ryan via Storyful