Man Impresses Fishermen by Unexpectedly Speaking Their Native Language
While on a recent fishing trip to Cleveland, Ohio, this guy decided to put his Chinese speaking skills to the test.Moses was on a fishing trip with his friends when he came across the two Chinese speakers also fishing by the river. Noticing that the two men didn’t speak English, he decided to communicate with them in their native tongue – leaving the two men very impressed with his linguistic skills. Credit: laoshu505000 via Storyful