Timelapse Shows Family Shrouded in Darkness During Solar Eclipse

The solar eclipse passed over Broken Bow, Nebraska, on August 21, and one family relaxed outside in lawn chairs as they watched the world around them become temporarily shrouded in darkness.This timelapse, shot by uploader Andy McNeil, shows the eclipse viewing party, which brought in family members from all over the world.“My sister-in-law has been planning this trip for 5+ years and family from as far as China flew in for it,” McNeil told Storyful via email. “I came from NYC.” Credit: Andy McNeil via Storyful