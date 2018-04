One toothbrush isn’t enough for this monkey who wants to copy her owner’s every move when she is getting ready in the morning.Angel, the monkey, loves to get ready in the morning with her owner Teresa. Just after Teresa finishes brushing her teeth, Angel grabs the nearest toothbrush to give it a try. The first one isn’t to her liking, so she picks up another, and it is a perfect fit! Credit: Teresa Bullock via Storyful