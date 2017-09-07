News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

We threw hammers behind the scenes of our DIY 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer

The possibilities of are endless with cardboard.

Latest

Hail storm pummels Sacramento
0:51

Hail storm pummels Sacramento
Liz Hurley handcuffed in sexy French maid sex scene
0:36

Liz Hurley handcuffed in sexy French maid sex scene
Kate Middleton goes fishing with her bare hands
0:28

Kate Middleton goes fishing with her bare hands
Russian's strip off to celebrate the end of the ski season
0:32

Russian's strip off to celebrate the end of the ski season
'UFO' spotted next to space station
0:41

'UFO' spotted next to space station
Bachelor in Paradise's Luke admits he 'stuffed up' with Lisa Hyde, confirming their split
1:27

Bachelor in Paradise's Luke admits he 'stuffed up' with Lisa Hyde, confirming their split
It isn't the first time 19-year-old motocross rider Milea has been splattered in mud
0:40

It isn't the first time 19-year-old motocross rider Milea has been splattered in mud
Inside the Lindo Wing where Kate Middleton will give birth
0:36

Inside the Lindo Wing where Kate Middleton will give birth

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla
0:44

TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla