Cheetah Purrs With Happiness of Meerkat Friendship

This animal advocate shows how a cheetah and a group of meerkats can be the best of pals!This is what the uploader had to say about the unlikely friendship:" Since Kenji was a cub, he liked visiting the other animals between the fences where he had access. He particularly likes the MeerKats.Kenji is described as a cheetah that doesn’t purr. You rarely hear it. He only purrs occasionally when being fed, playing some toys, and visiting the Meerkats." Credit: Dolph C. Volker via Storyful