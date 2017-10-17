Bat That Crash-Landed On Balcony Fed Fruit After Rescue

This bat was brought back to health with some fruit after crash-landing on a balcony in Sydney, Australia.This is what uploader Meg told Storyful about Addie the grey-headed flying fox: “Addie is a juvenile Grey-Headed Flying-Fox who managed to crash-land on a balcony in a serviced apartment block and was unable to get off. She was found hanging off an air conditioner grill. Bats can’t fly out from restricted spaces unless they can get enough height to clear obstacles. She was released about a fortnight later, through our release aviary.” Credit: megabattie via Storyful