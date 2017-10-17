News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Bat That Crash-Landed On Balcony Fed Fruit After Rescue

This bat was brought back to health with some fruit after crash-landing on a balcony in Sydney, Australia.This is what uploader Meg told Storyful about Addie the grey-headed flying fox: “Addie is a juvenile Grey-Headed Flying-Fox who managed to crash-land on a balcony in a serviced apartment block and was unable to get off. She was found hanging off an air conditioner grill. Bats can’t fly out from restricted spaces unless they can get enough height to clear obstacles. She was released about a fortnight later, through our release aviary.” Credit: megabattie via Storyful

Latest

Amy Schumer promotes body confidence in 'I Feel Pretty'
3:03

Amy Schumer promotes body confidence in 'I Feel Pretty'
Dylan Minnette Drops MAJOR Hint About 13 Reasons Why Season 2
1:43

Dylan Minnette Drops MAJOR Hint About 13 Reasons Why Season 2
People in Brighton head to the beach on hottest day of the year
0:53

People in Brighton head to the beach on hottest day of the year
Khloe Kardashian's Family FURIOUS At Tristan + Khloe Is Staying in Cleveland?
1:44

Khloe Kardashian's Family FURIOUS At Tristan + Khloe Is Staying in Cleveland?
Cardi B's Sister Hennessy SLAMS Critics of Pregnancy Backlash
1:41

Cardi B's Sister Hennessy SLAMS Critics of Pregnancy Backlash
Giant pot in China is large enough to cook a ton of seafood
0:42

Giant pot in China is large enough to cook a ton of seafood
Ariana Grande Drops "No Tears" TEASER & Set To Sing About Manchester
2:20

Ariana Grande Drops "No Tears" TEASER & Set To Sing About Manchester
Zayn FIRED For Bad Behavior? - Ariana "No Tears Left To Cry" About THIS? (DHR)
11:33

Zayn FIRED For Bad Behavior? - Ariana "No Tears Left To Cry" About THIS? (DHR)

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla
0:44

TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla