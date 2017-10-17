Man Composes Song for His Mother About Coming Out

After four years of struggling with his sexuality, Cameron Harrelson finally came out to his mother and has composed a song about it.“I wrote this song about how hard it was to tell my mother and how disappointed she was. However, the song goes on to tell the story of a changed heart and a mother’s love, no matter what,” said Cameron.The song “Our Love Stays The Same” was recorded and released on National Coming Out Day 2017 in support of the LGBT community and to promote self-acceptance, especially within families. Credit: Cameron Harrelson via Storyful