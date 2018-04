Video of huge waves battering the seawalls off Aberystwyth on Monday evening (October 16) as Storm Ophelia brought gale force winds to the coast of west Wales.

According to local media, flood warnings were issued on Aberaeron and Aberystwyth sea fronts as gale force 9 winds swept in.

Local media also said that Natural Resources Wales issued red flood warnings for coastal areas of both towns at around 6.30pm, shortly after this footage was captured.