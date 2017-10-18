'The Gator Crusader' Wears a Pink Bra to Support Breast Cancer Awareness

‘The Gator Crusader’ Michael Womer was eager to show his support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month: a campaign aimed at raising understanding of the disease in the United States. Michael played his part in his own unique way.Michael donned a pink bra to feed his beloved gators, hoping to create a memorable image of a “big, burly, bearded dude in a little pink bra feeding an alligator”. He hopes the image will remind women to get themselves checked out for breast cancer, as early detection is key to the prevention of the disease. Credit: TheGatorCrusader via Storyful