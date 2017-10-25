Typhoon Lan blows ferris wheel gondolas wildly in wind

Shocking footage has emerged from Japan of Typhoon Lan sending a ferris wheel’s gondolas spinning upside down.

The video, which was filmed on October 23, shows the ferris wheel's cars spinning around because of the reported 100mph winds.

The fairground in Aichi Prefecture felt the force of the storm when winds send the brightly coloured cars spinning round and round.

‘’The cars [from the ferris wheel] were all jumbled around spinning in the air. This was dangerous and I’m glad nobody was riding it," local resident Shinji Ruru said.

More than 200,000 people have allegedly been evacuated since the storm struck. A further 2.2 million homes under advisory to prepare for evacuation.