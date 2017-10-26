Blanchett at #InStyleAwards: 'We All Like Looking Sexy...It Doesn’t Mean We Want to F--- You'

Women who wear “sexy” clothes are not extending an invitation for sex, actress Cate Blanchett said while accepting a Style Icon award at the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, October 23.Subtly addressing recent controversies that have engulfed the entertainment industry, Blanchett, 48, said: "It’s about women who feel free to wear what they want, when they want and how they want to wear it.We all like looking sexy but it doesn’t mean we want to fuck you.”Blanchett’s comments were met with cheers from the crowd before she added: “No one says to Steve Bannon, ‘You look like a bag of trash, do you want me to throw you out?’”USA Today West Coast Entertainment Editor Andrea Mandell shared a clip of Blanchett’s comments to Twitter on October 23. The tweet had earned 8,600 retweets at the time of writing. Credit: Twitter/AndreaMandell via Storyful