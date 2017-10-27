First snowfall turns Manitoba into winter wonderland

The first snowfall of the season has blanketed parts of the Northern Plains.

Video filmed in the Canadian province of Manitoba today (October 26) shows snow blanketing the landscape.

Snow is expected to hit the Northern Plains and Upper Great Lakes region over the next 48 hours, according to forecasts.

Writes the filmer: "The Northern Plains receive their first blast of winter with winter storm warnings in effect. The previously wet forest landscape looks like a winter wonderland."