Ikea parking attendant has a spring in his step

An employee of a newly-opened IKEA store in Sheffield took his job very “seriously” on September 28 by entertaining shoppers as they arrived.The enthusiasm of the member of the staff, who waved at cars theatrically and occasionally struck a pose, didn’t go unnoticed on social media, where several people saluted his attitude.“Give that man some disco lights,” commented the official IKEA account to Nick Dawson who had originally posted this video on their Facebook page.Dawson commented: “Credit to this man at the Ikea Sheffield store #dedication”. Credit: Facebook/Joe Dawson via Storyful