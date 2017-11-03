Framer Keeps Up Spirits by Dancing in the Rain

This framer in Washington keeps up spirits in the rain by dancing around the building site!This is what Andrew Wilcox told Storyful about the hilarious footage: “As a framer in Seattle Washington, rain is one of our largest misfortunes. All our tools get wet, sawdust sticks to everything. Water shorts our electric cords. Everything is slippery. Mud tracks into your vehicles. But it can also be enjoyable. Singing in the rain, dancing in the rain. It isn’t so bad.” Credit: Andrew Wilcox via Storyful