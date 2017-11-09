News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Couple Announce Pregnancy With Animated Tale of "Honeybear"

Clayton and Linsday Koh designed an animated tale of their son who they call “Honeybear” and his adventures over the past year. At the end of the narrative, the couple announce that “Honeybear” is gaining an adventure partner in May 2018!This is what the expectant father told Storyful about the joyous tale: “(The video) takes a fanciful look at real things that (our first baby) experienced this year but ends with the idea that even though it’s been fun doing all those things, life would be so much more fun with a buddy to do future adventures with!” Credit: Clayton Koh via Storyful

Latest

Nanny Helps Adorable Panda Take a Bath
0:48

Nanny Helps Adorable Panda Take a Bath
Flag-Waving Golden Retriever Cheers on Boston Marathon Runners
0:34

Flag-Waving Golden Retriever Cheers on Boston Marathon Runners
Prankster dad tricks daughter into thinking air conditioner unit is a video game
0:43

Prankster dad tricks daughter into thinking air conditioner unit is a video game
Bachelor in Paradise Promo: Megan reveals all to Jake
0:39

Bachelor in Paradise Promo: Megan reveals all to Jake
Bizarre footage shows fish chocked to death on smaller fish
0:13

Bizarre footage shows fish chocked to death on smaller fish
Waleed Aly's heated debate with Steve Price
0:41

Waleed Aly's heated debate with Steve Price
The ‘Rich Dogs of Instagram’ are living their best lives
1:12

These furry friend’s are living the dream
Jessie J has won the Chinese equivalent of X Factor
1:24

Jessie J has won the Chinese equivalent of X Factor

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla
0:44

TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla