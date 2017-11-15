Scooter driver ploughs through elbow-deep water during Storm Haikui

Footage has emerged of woman riding a scooter while submerged up to her shoulders in water in southern China.

In the video, filmed today (November 14) in Haikou City in Hainan Province, the woman rides through the sea of dirty-looking water, while children on another street wade knee-deep through water after returning home from school.

A woman also climbs out of her car that got stuck in the water.

According to local news, 35 vehicles and more than 200 workers were to get to work in order to drain flooded streets as Tropical Storm Haikui hit southern China.