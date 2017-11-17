Woman finds 7.3ft boa constrictor curled up inside washing machine

A woman is reeling from the shock of finding a 7.3ft boa constrictor curled up inside her washing machine. Shirley Oliveira, 46, discovered the 17lb (8kg) snake buried in the appliance last Sunday after her 18 year old daughter heard a strange noise coming from the top-loader. A video shows the moment the serpent is caught and held by the head, as it flicks its forked tongue while being removed from the machine. The married mum of two who lives in Salvador, north east Brazil, said: “My daughter Amanda was going through the backyard of our house around 11 in the morning, when she shouted at me to come and check the machine because she thought there was something strange inside.