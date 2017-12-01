Stunning timelapse of Bali volcano erupting seen through temple gates

Stunning time-lapse video showing the erupting Mount Agung volcano in Bali.

In the video, filmed at sunrise on November 28 just outside the evacuation zone, huge plumes of grey smoke can be seen rising from the volcano through the gates of the famed Lempuyang temple, 10km from Mount Agung.

The time-lapse video condenses eight minutes of footage into 12 seconds.

