Houston Firefighters Free Teenager Who Got Stuck in a Baby Swing

Firefighters in Houston, Texas, freed a teenager stuck in a baby swing in Fonde Park on Thursday, November 30.Melanie Solache was hanging out at the park with her sister, Yuli, when she tried out the baby swing – before realizing she couldn’t get out. Melanie was stuck in the swing for 40 minutes before help arrived.Speaking to Storyful, Yuli said when firefighters arrived, they first found it funny before realizing the severity of the situation.“The firefighters’ reaction was that they thought it was funny but then they saw it was serious so they cut the swing off and tried taking her legs out until she finally got out safely.” Credit: Twitter/yuli_180 via Storyful