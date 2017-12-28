Group Drop GoPro Down Their New Well

Have you ever wondered what lies at the bottom of your well? Back in 2013, Bethany and co were building their sustainable home and this well was a part of the infrastructure.A report on the drilling work being done said that there were caves in the limestone below. They decided to see for themselves, with the help of a GoPro. The result is a mesmerizing trip deep down the well that has got many people talking online. In December 2017, the video was trending and had been seen over half a million times on YouTube. Credit: bethyalamode via Storyful