California Woman Battling Cancer Lives Out Puppy Fantasy

A woman battling cancer lived out a dream when she was “showered” with puppies at a Sacramento animal shelter, as shown in this video published on January 10.In a Facebook post from the Front Street Animal Shelter, 28-year-old Courtney Gessford can be seen living out her puppy fantasy, declaring she feels like she’s “in a dream.” The puppy shower was a complete surprise for the cancer patient, who has been battling brain cancer for three years.Gessford, who is obsessed with puppies, cuddled with every puppy at the shelter. Her family thought this would be a great way to lift her spirits. As of writing, the video had over 20,000 shares. Credit: Front Street Animal Shelter – City of Sacramento via Storyful