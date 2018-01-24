Office workers use boat to reach office

Workers in Paris' western suburbs were forced to reach their office by boat during major flooding this morning (January 24).

In the video, a man in Boulogne Billancourt uses a small boat to reach the submerged dock.

The rise of the level of the River Seine submerged the bridge connecting the offices of rental firm Click&Boat to the mainland.

Major flooding is affecting the Parisian region due to heavy rains in recent days.

The Seine could reach the same level as it did in June 2016.

Some stations of Paris' suburban rail network RER C are already closed.

Underground stations in central Paris are also starting to be affected.