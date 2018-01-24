News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Office workers use boat to reach office

Workers in Paris' western suburbs were forced to reach their office by boat during major flooding this morning (January 24).

In the video, a man in Boulogne Billancourt uses a small boat to reach the submerged dock.

The rise of the level of the River Seine submerged the bridge connecting the offices of rental firm Click&Boat to the mainland.

Major flooding is affecting the Parisian region due to heavy rains in recent days.

The Seine could reach the same level as it did in June 2016.

Some stations of Paris' suburban rail network RER C are already closed.

Underground stations in central Paris are also starting to be affected.

Latest

Hail storm pummels Sacramento
0:51

Hail storm pummels Sacramento
Liz Hurley handcuffed in sexy French maid sex scene
0:36

Liz Hurley handcuffed in sexy French maid sex scene
Kate Middleton goes fishing with her bare hands
0:28

Kate Middleton goes fishing with her bare hands
Russian's strip off to celebrate the end of the ski season
0:32

Russian's strip off to celebrate the end of the ski season
'UFO' spotted next to space station
0:41

'UFO' spotted next to space station
Bachelor in Paradise's Luke admits he 'stuffed up' with Lisa Hyde, confirming their split
1:27

Bachelor in Paradise's Luke admits he 'stuffed up' with Lisa Hyde, confirming their split
It isn't the first time 19-year-old motocross rider Milea has been splattered in mud
0:40

It isn't the first time 19-year-old motocross rider Milea has been splattered in mud
Kylie Jenner & Tyga Attend The SAME Coachella Party - Tyga Spotted With Iggy Aza
1:52

Kylie Jenner & Tyga Attend The SAME Coachella Party - Tyga Spotted With Iggy Aza

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla
0:44

TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla