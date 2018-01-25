Oprah Winfrey Visits Recy Taylor's Grave - the Woman She Referenced in Her Golden Globes Speech

Oprah Winfrey is continuing to pay her respects to Recy Taylor — the inspiring woman she spoke about in her powerful Golden Globes speech. Earlier this month, the 63-year-old actress and media mogul received the 2018 Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globe Awards. Her speech was filled with somber moments, standing ovations, past memories and the story of Taylor, a Black woman who never received justice after being abducted and gang-raped by six white men in Alabama. On Dec. 28, Taylor died at age 97 in her hometown of Abbeville, Alabama.