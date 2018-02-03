Surfers topple off Severn Bore wave at Minsterworth

UK surfers awaiting the first four-star Severn Bore of the year were in for a treat with the large, powerful wave at Minsterworth in Gloucestershire this morning (February 2).

In the video, surfers are toppled by the wave, although one thrillseeker successfully manages to stay on his board.

The course of the river takes it past Avonmouth to Chepstow and Aust, then on to Lydney, Sharpness and the village of Minsterworth.

The Severn Bore natural phenomena is a large surge wave that can be seen in the estuary of the River Severn, where the tidal range is the second-highest in the world.