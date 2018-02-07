Jonathan Pie Gets Very Angry Over Donald Trump's Disparaging NHS Tweets

Spoof reporter Jonathan Pie was enraged by US president Donald Trump’s tweets on February 5 criticising the NHS. The president said that people were marching in the streets because their universal healthcare system “is going broke and not working”.Trump’s tweets came on the back of a pro-NHS march demanding more funding for the system.In a curse-laden rant Pie criticised the expense put upon the individual in the American healthcare system, saying that “if you get get cancer your first thought should be ‘am I going to live’, not ‘can I afford to live’” and that having socialised medicine will not turn the United States into Stalinist Russia. Credit: Jonathan Pie via Storyful