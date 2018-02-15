Drone footage captures dolphins Interacting with gray whales in Monterey Bay, California, on February 07.Nancy Black, who operates Monterey Bay Whale Watch/Gowhales.com, told Storyful this was the first time she encountered Pacific white-sided dolphins playing with and harassing gray whales.The dolphins seemed to enjoy buzzing the three whales to get them agitated and cause them to react, according to Black. The whales are not harmed, and the dolphins seem to delight in this activity, said Black. Credit: Monterey Bay Whale Watch/Gowhales.com via Storyful