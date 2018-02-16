Teen Makes Valentine's Day Extra Sweet With Musical Promposal

A teen in Chicago, Illinois, gave his girlfriend a Valentine’s Day musical treat with an elaborate prom proposal.In a video posted to Twitter, Erin Gayles can be seen becoming emotional as a group begins to sing the song Best Part by singers Daniel Caesar and H.E.R. After a few moments, the students reveal a sign stating “Prom?” and her boyfriend Nacalan Woods enters the room with balloons and asks her to prom. In the end, Gayles accepted. As of writing, the tweet has over 20,000 retweets. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful