A cyclist in Coventry, England, paid too much attention to a mobile phone while cycling and crashed into a gate on Tuesday, February 6.Coventry resident Daz Rollins shared a clip of the grisly collision after it was captured on his home’s CCTV. He wrote on Facebook, “Dentist for you my son.”The clip had earned over 9,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Daz Rollins via Storyful