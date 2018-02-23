Terrifying moment lightning strikes wing of Ryanair flight bound for Dublin

This is the terrifying moment lightning struck the wing of a Ryanair aircraft on Saturday shortly after taking off from Grenoble in France.

A video captured by a passenger on board the flight bound for Dublin showed the bolt hit the tip of the left wing.

Ryanair confirmed the incident, saying: “This flight from Grenoble to Dublin (17 Feb) encountered a lightning strike shortly after departure from Grenoble, before continuing its flight and landing normally at Dublin airport. Ryanair engineers inspected the aircraft and cleared it to return to service.”