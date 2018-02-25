News

San Antonio Police Trolls Ridiculous 911 Calls

The San Antonio Police Department wants to make one thing clear: SAPD doesn’t stand for San Antonio Plumbing Department or San Antonio Pizza Department.A clip shared to the department’s Facebook page on February 22 shows police chief William McManus reading out a number of 911 emergency calls that didn’t qualify as emergencies.Callers included a person with a water leak in their house, somebody looking to order pizza, and a person stuck behind someone vomiting on a carnival ride.“Calling 911 is serious business, but these calls— not so much! 911 receives millions of calls each year. Don’t tie up call-takers with non-emergencies,” the post read.The clip had earned over 37,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: San Antonio Police Department via Storyful

