Drone footage captures North Wales landmark under snow

Stunning drone footage filmed this morning (February 27) shows St Tysilio's Church in North Wales covered in snow, as well as the surrounding area of Menai Bridge on Anglesey.

The heavy snowfall was due to a large cold front, popularly called "The Beast From The East", which is bringing snow, ice and cold winds across much of the UK.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning, expecting powerful winds and further snow and ice. The cold snap is forecast to be the coldest spell in 27 years for some parts of England and Wales.

The freezing conditions have caused disruption in rail services as well as several major road accidents, while hundreds of schools have been closed across England and Wales.