M1 near Sheffield at standstill due to heavy snow

Blizzard conditions have been making travel conditions dangerous in South Yorkshire today.

The M1 motorway southbound was at a standstill this morning (February 28) at Woodall Services near Sheffield following a snowstorm.

Video showed the southbound section at a standstill. The video also shows blizzard conditions and extremely low visibility.

The ongoing polar vortex known as the "Beast from the East" is still affecting much of the UK, causing numerous traffic and travel delays, as well as isolating rural communities.