Fed-up driver walks kids and dog home on Scotland's snowy M80

This is the moment a fed-up driver took his kids and dog for a walk on the M80 after a heavy snowfall brought the traffic to a standstill.

The footage, captured on February 28, shows the man strolling along the motorway with the kids and the dog as a severe blizzard batters.

The filmer writes: ''We were stuck on the motorway and would have been there the whole night had I not decided to walk the kids home.

''I could not have let them try to sleep in the car with outside temps at -3 and dropping.

''There was not enough diesel to keep the engine on overnight so we had to walk home.

''It was a tough walk in very harsh conditions.

To be honest, the kids coped really well, my little dog is 13 years old so she was beginning to struggle a bit by the end.